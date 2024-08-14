Meyer Handelman Co. Has $40.57 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,712. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.94. The company has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

