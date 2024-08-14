Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 79,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. 1,438,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

