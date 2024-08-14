Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 1,224 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $8.92 on Tuesday, hitting $545.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,293,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

