Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.13. 24,352,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,385,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

