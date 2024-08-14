Metals Acquisition Limited (ASX:MAC) Insider Michael (Mick) McMullen Buys 20,296 Shares

Metals Acquisition Limited (ASX:MAC – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) McMullen purchased 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$17.17 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$348,401.14 ($229,211.27).

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.