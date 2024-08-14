Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.82

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 26264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MREO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,752 shares of company stock valued at $576,214. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.