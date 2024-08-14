Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $7.42 on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,848. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after buying an additional 325,549 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,396 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

