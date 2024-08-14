Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,539,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.