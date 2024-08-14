MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.45), Zacks reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 122.82% and a negative net margin of 651.19%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million.

MeiraGTx Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.33. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

