MCIA Inc Sells 311 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MCIA Inc reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 348,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

