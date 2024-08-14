MCIA Inc Sells 22 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MCIA Inc reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.09, for a total transaction of $8,569,629.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,618,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.09, for a total value of $8,569,629.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,654 shares in the company, valued at $50,618,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peggy Alford sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $503,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,860 shares of company stock valued at $167,199,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.51.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $12.59 on Tuesday, hitting $528.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,717,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426,400. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

