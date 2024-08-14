MCIA Inc Has $31.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MCIA Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.9% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 5,378,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,531,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

