MCIA Inc Acquires 1,121 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,791 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,490,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,083,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 126,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,968. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

