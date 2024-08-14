MCAN Mortgage Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:MKP traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MCAN Mortgage has a one year low of C$14.87 and a one year high of C$17.18.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

