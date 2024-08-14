Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4,073.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.16. 1,654,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,453,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,752,067 shares of company stock valued at $787,874,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

