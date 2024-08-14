Mason & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.2% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

