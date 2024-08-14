Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 0.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 9,869,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,537,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

