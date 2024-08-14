Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19.22 ($0.25), with a volume of 2200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Malvern International Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,922.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

