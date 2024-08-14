Maia Wealth LLC Takes $268,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.