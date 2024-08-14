Maia Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,294 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 395,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 314,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after buying an additional 314,745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. 6,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,969. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

