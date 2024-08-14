Maia Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,887 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $919,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,562 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

