Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 155,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,935. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

