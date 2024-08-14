Maia Wealth LLC Invests $432,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,938. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

