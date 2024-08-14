Maia Wealth LLC Invests $230,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,580,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,912. The company has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

