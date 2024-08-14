Maia Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,886 Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 24.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BATS XDQQ traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. 2,467 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

