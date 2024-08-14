Maia Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 43,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBCA stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 302,855 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

