Maia Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. 271,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,252. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
