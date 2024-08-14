Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.85. 61,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,766. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.