Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance
Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.85. 61,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,766. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20.
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Square Garden Sports
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.