Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 6,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,880. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

