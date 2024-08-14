LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 2.1 %
LUXHP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 4,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.
About LuxUrban Hotels
