LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 2.1 %

LUXHP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 4,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.