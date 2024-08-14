Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 98,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,345. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

