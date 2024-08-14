LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $218.56 and last traded at $214.41. 74,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 702,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.30 and a 200 day moving average of $259.22. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

