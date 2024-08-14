Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives C$1.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

LGN opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$1.11.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

