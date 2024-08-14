Lockheed Martin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,089 call options.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $559.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $562.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

