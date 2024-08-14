Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Posts Earnings Results

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14, Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LSTA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,310. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

