LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 11.0 %
LIQT opened at $2.53 on Friday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
