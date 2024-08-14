Legacy Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Trust lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Alphabet by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.73. 18,009,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,481,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $163.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

