Leerink Partnrs Comments on Zai Lab Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

ZLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $16.25 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,014.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,880.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,014.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,880.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $180,076.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,934 shares of company stock worth $902,743 over the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zai Lab by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after acquiring an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $7,266,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

