Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

ACRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,395,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,608.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,609,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,646. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,418 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

