Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LFGP remained flat at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.
About Ledyard Financial Group
