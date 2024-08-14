Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LFGP remained flat at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

