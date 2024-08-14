Lazydays (GORV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORVGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $270.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect Lazydays to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of GORV opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

See Also

Earnings History for Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.