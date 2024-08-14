Lauer Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 208,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,727. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

