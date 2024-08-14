Lauer Wealth LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. MP Materials makes up about 0.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,669,000 after acquiring an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 133,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.