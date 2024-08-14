Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Gerard Ber Sells 15,500 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,938. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lantheus by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

