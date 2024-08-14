Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $202,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

