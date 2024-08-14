Kure Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. 2,075,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,326. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

