Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

