Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.31 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and $1.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00038657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,292,612 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

