Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CTO Allen Chaves Sells 130,000 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $4,106,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,276. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Klaviyo by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 553,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth $747,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 114.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.