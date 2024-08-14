Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CTO Allen Chaves Sells 130,000 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $4,106,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
KVYO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,276. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
