Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Kingstone Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.300 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KINS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 63,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of -827,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

